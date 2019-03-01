Vehicle fire speads to house in Ray Mill Road East

One van was completely destroyed and three cars damaged in a driveway fire which spread to a house in the early hours of this morning (Friday).

Neighbours of the property in Ray Mill Road East alerted fire crews to the four vehicle blaze at about 12.30am, with the five occupants inside the six-bedroom detached house evacuated after flames began to creep onto the property. They sustained no injuries and were housed in neighbour’s properties until their house was safe.

Both teams from Maidenhead and one from Slough attended the incident for around two and a half hours, using hose reel jets and breathing apparatus, before leaving the scene at about 3am.

Fire crews were joined by one Thames Valley Police officer, with the fire said to be being investigated by the force.

A Ford Transit van was written off in the blaze, while the other three vehicles and house suffered ‘light damage’.

Firefighter Alex Stevenson said: “Well done to the neighbours for calling it in so quickly and allowing us to put it out before it got any bigger. It could have been a different story.”