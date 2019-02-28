Maidenhead to turn red for Maggie-Mae

A Facebook page is encouraging people to ‘turn Maidenhead red’ on Saturday, March 9.

It is to mark the anniversary of the day that Holyport toddler Maggie-Mae Morgan lost her battle with leukaemia, aged 18 months.

Family friend Sandra Vollrath has set up the ‘Turn Maidenhead RED for Maggie-Mae’ event because this was the colour the toddler often wore.

On the day of her funeral, on March 20 last year, red ribbons and balloons lined the procession route from Holyport, through Bray and Maidenhead.

Maggie-Mae’s mum Leah said: “It’s a way of keeping Maggie’s memory alive, especially because we’re doing all we can to raise awareness and remember her.”

The toddler died on Leah’s birthday, two days before Mothering Sunday.

Leah describes it as ‘the most difficult week’. She said: “We’re all feeling really down about the lead-up, it’s really hard to believe it’s been a year.”

Dad David added: “It’s like a black dot on the horizon coming ever closer. There’s been a few firsts, her first birthday, what would have been her second birthday, Christmas, all the firsts are going to be really hard. Of course the fact it falls on Leah’s birthday is heart-breaking.”

Leah and David are also parents to 17-year-old son Maison and baby daughter India-Mae, who they welcomed on July 12.

Since Maggie-Mae died they have poured their focus into fund-raising for the Great Ormond Street (GOSH) brighter future fund set up in her name.

To celebrate what would have been their daughter’s second birthday they organised Maggie-Mae’s Big Red birthday ball, which raised £17,000 for the cause.

On Tuesday last week they went to the research laboratories at GOSH to see how the £21,000 they have raised in total has been spent.

Leah and David are also in the process of setting up their own charity, ‘Maggie-Mae’s Lighthouse’ and are aiming to raise a total of £15,000 from five runners taking part in this year’s London Marathon.

The family now have a place to remember Maggie-Mae after people close to them funded a cherry tree which was planted in Ockwells Park.

It is for everyone who was touched by the little girl.

Leah said: “If you’re feeling overwhelmed by anything it’s a place for people to go and think.”

Looking ahead to March 9, the family will ‘celebrate her angel birthday’ by doing something that will become a tradition, but haven’t yet quite decided what.

David said: “She meant so much to so many people. We hope that we can give her the legacy her life deserves.”

Visit www.facebook.com/events/ 1021216744730003/ to find out more about the event.