Council reassures commuters following town centre roadworks chaos

The council has reassured residents that it is easing the traffic situation in the town centre after major roadworks caused chaos on Monday morning.

Motorists faced disruption as a series of road improvements around both Broadway and A308 Frascati Way got underway.

Lane closures are in place in the two roads, which was initially scheduled for eight weeks.

On Monday, they caused rush-hour tailbacks backing onto Marlow Road and Bad Godesberg Way.

In response to the tailbacks, the Royal Borough announced on Monday it will be manually controlling the traffic lights during peak times to ease congestion.

Contractors will also be working an extended day as well as weekends to speed up the process.

Broadway is being converted by the council to allow two-way traffic, allowing drivers to turn right out of the Nicholsons car park and right or left on to Frascati Way.

At the time of going to press, the northbound Frascati Way carriage-way has a lane closure in place, while the southbound carriageway remains fully open.

The council said there will be multiple lane closures during the roadworks period, with no set time as to when different carriageways will be affected.

From today (Thursday), Broadway works will be suspended for two days for work on

resurfacing Grenfell Road, which will be closed for that time.

Deputy leader of the council and cabinet member for highways and transport Cllr Phill Bicknell (Con, Park) has said he understands

residents’ concerns but has urged them to focus ‘on the bigger prize’.

“We underestimated the amount of traffic we were going to get, and put in manually operated traffic lights to ease the situation,” he said.

“When you are in a regeneration programme, these things will happen.

“There is going to be curtailment of normal moving around, with the bigger prize later in the future.

“I understand [residents’] frustration.”

A spokeswoman from the Royal Borough said: “To reduce the disruption the traffic lights will be manually controlled during peak traffic periods to keep vehicles flowing evenly through the area.

“The team will also be working an extended day during the week and works will take place over weekends to enable the scheme to be completed more quickly. We are sorry for any inconvenience caused. ”

Council leader Cllr Simon Dudley (Con, Riverside) referenced the queues seen on Monday morning, saying on social media that ‘clearly there is more we can do’.

“Improvements come with some inconvenience but we can always improve things,” he added.

The Royal Borough also said on social media on Tuesday that residents should ‘consider

alternative routes’ into the town centre.

The improvement scheme is part of a wider £4.5 million town centre road network upgrade with the Thames Valley Local Enterprise Partnership.