Maidenhead Mosque invites community to annual open day

12:00PM, Wednesday 27 February 2019
A chance to learn more about the Muslim faith and promote and strengthen community relations will be on offer at a Visit My Mosque event on Sunday.
The annual event, which takes place at mosques around the country, will see people from different faiths and backgrounds invited to an open day at Maidenhead Mosque, in Holmanleaze.
The session will include a brief talk by a guest speaker, along with an exhibition displaying museum-grade manuscripts from the Muslim world.
There will be a chance to tour and observe prayers, while refreshments will also be offered.
It will take place from 2pm-4pm.
Email info@maidenheadmosque.org if you are interested in attending.
