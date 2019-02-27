Maidenhead Royal British Legion seeking D-Day veterans for 75th anniversary ceremony

D-Day veterans in the Maidenhead area are being urged to get in touch about taking part in commemorations to mark the 75th anniversary of the Normandy Landings.

The Royal British Legion is providing 300 places for veterans to travel on the MV Boudicca, a specially-chartered ship that will transport them across the channel where it will dock in Normandy on June 6 – 75 years on from the landings.

Here the veterans will commemorate the military operation with services at Bayeux Cathedral and Bayeux Cemetery before an evening of music and entertainment.

The Normandy Landings began on the June 6, 1944 when allied forces launched a naval, air and land assault on occupied Europe during the Second World War.

The landing of 24,000 US, British, and Canadian troops occurred shortly after midnight. Their target was the 50-mile stretch of the Normandy coast.

Soldiers involved in the initial assault, during the first two days of the landing, are known as D-Day veterans and those who went in after this are know as Normandy veterans.

Ray Williams, secretary of the Maidenhead branch of the Royal British legion explained that the youngest veterans of the landings will be 93.

He added: “I would imagine that all of them would have some fairly vivid memories of what happened, most of them lost comrades.

He added: “It’s all about remembrance, the Royal British legion is know as ‘the guardians of the nations remembrance’.”

Anyone who might be eligible to take the trip is urged to contact Ray by Monday, March 4.

The boat will sail from the Port of Dover on June 2 and return on June 9.

There are 170 spaces left and all veterans are entitled to take a carer with them. Transport to and from Dover will also be provided.

Ray said: “The people who go on it will get a great deal out of it and most of them will know it’s the last chance they will ever have.”

“There might be somebody who reads the paper who lives some where else and that still counts. It’s a very widely read newspaper, the Maidenhead Advertiser.”

To contact Ray call 07747 341171.