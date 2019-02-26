In pictures: Crafts and archaeology day at Maidenhead Heritage Centre

A morning of archaeological discovery at the Heritage Centre went down a storm with children on half term last week.

They flew the popular Spitfire simulator, and browsed the Classic Toys exhibition, but Thursday, February 21, was extra special.

The ‘crafts and archaeology day’ gave younger children the opportunity to rummage through shredded paper to find bits of history, including stone age flint and pieces of pottery from Cox Green Roman Villa.

They also crafted their own terracotta gargoyles and pinnacles reminiscent of those that Edwardians used to decorate their homes.

The ones displayed on the roof gables of houses in Furze Platt Road were made at Coopers Brick and Tile works in Pinkney’s Green.

Heritage Centre chairman, Richard Poad said: “I think we had 22 parents and children, the place was heaving, they had an absolutely terrific time, the feedback was tremendous.”

The response to the day was so positive that it is likely that more days like this will be planned for upcoming holidays.