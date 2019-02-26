In pictures: Children enjoy 'pose with a posy' event at the Nicholsons centre

Terrific Tuesday (February 19) at the Nicholsons Centre was described as ‘fabulous’ this week.

The ‘Pose with a Posy’ event provided an opportunity for children to get creative and the school holiday entertainment was completely free.

Nicholsons Centre manager Jane Wright said: “It was a fabulous event and we had about 250 children

participate.

“We gave them a flower pot and they decorated it however they liked using the craft materials and then they put a potted plant in their pot.”

The centre enlisted the help of one of its proprietors to make the event possible.

Allens Florist, situated in the main square of the Nicholsons Centre, donated all of the flowers that will soon bloom with spring.

Children who took part looked pleased as punch with their potted plants and had their pictures taken with them to prove it.

When the photos are uploaded to Facebook the child whose photo receives the most likes will win £50 of shopping vouchers to give to their mum on Mother’s Day on Sunday, March 31.

The pictures can be found at www.facebook.com/nicholsonssc/