Big Read Festival: Olympian Katherine Grainger to take part in event

Further details of Maidenhead’s Big Read have been released in preparation of its start next weekend.

The literary festival will run from Saturday, March 2 to Sunday, March 17.

One of the highlights of the two-week long event is an evening planned with rower Dame Katherine Grainger, Britain’s most decorated female Olympic athlete.

She will be ‘in conversation’ with Advertiser editor, James Preston about her life challenges and achievements at the ​Desborough Theatre in the Town Hall, on Friday, March 8 between 7.30-9.00pm.

There will also be an evening with Anna Bennett who played hockey for England and Great Britain and is a practicing acupuncturist and author.

She will be discussing the theory behind her book, Health Toolkit - A 7-Step DIY Guide to Outrageous Good Health.

People can see Anna at The Big Read Inspiration Theatre in the old Argos unit in the Nicholson Shopping Centre on Saturday, March 2 at 7pm.

Stephan Stephan, Chairman of Maidenhead’s Big Read said: “I am very much looking forward to hearing what they have to share with the audience and hope others will join me.”

Anyone hoping to attend these talks or some of the other events where booking is necessary are urged to do so via www.maidenheads-big-read.org.uk