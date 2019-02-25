Bravery award for police officers who rescued couple from dog attack

Police officers who rescued a couple from their vicious dog when it attacked them and their child have been given a bravery award.

Windsor and Maidenhead police officers PC Sammy Luckett and Sgt Larah Fisher have been awarded a Thames Valley Police Federation Bravery Award for their heroism.

They were called out to what appeared to be a domestic disturbance, but when the officers knocked on the door the dog went berserk and attacked the man who answered.

The dog was owned by the man who opened the door, and his partner and their child were shut inside a room in the property.

PC Luckett managed to drag the man out of the house but slammed the front door shut in the process, leaving Sgt Fisher locked inside with the woman, child and extremely vicious dog.

Sgt Fisher fought with the dog for some time, injuring her hand in the process. She managed to grab it by the collar but needed help.

She let go of the animal so she could open the front door, at which point it started attacking the man again.

PC Luckett then pepper-sprayed the dog and used his baton to bring it under control.

Thames Valley Police Federation chairman Craig O’Leary added: “Sgt Fisher and PC Luckett reacted incredibly quickly with a great deal of courage, and the family’s injuries could have been much, much worse.

“They did a fantastic job and we’re very proud of them both.”

The pair will attend an awards ceremony on Thursday, February 28, where an overall winner will be announced.