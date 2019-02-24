Children build dens at Braywick Nature Centre

Braywick Nature Centre offered children the opportunity to ditch technology in favour of more outdoor pursuits this half term.

The ‘forest fun’ sessions saw children construct dens in the wood of the Hibbert Road centre yesterday (Wednesday) and sessions will also take place today (Thursday).

Education ranger Alistair Will said: “I show them two techniques that they can use if they want to from the world of bushcraft but children are the experts in den building. They don’t need much guidance, just a few pointers, permission and a couple of sticks.”

Alistair said the centre is all about ‘connecting children with nature, making children feel comfortable in the real world’.

Children used poles and tarpaulin to make their dens before toasting marshmallows on a fire and they were taught how to put the fire out. He added: “The kids love it. It’s not an opportunity they necessarily get without us providing it.”

As well as providing family activities during the school holidays, the centre can be booked to go in to schools and host children’s ‘Forest Adventure’ parties on Saturdays. Call 01628 777440 to find out more.