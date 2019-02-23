Norden Farm hosts half-term art workshops

Norden Farm has once again been putting on a host of activities to keep children entertained during the school holidays.

This week the Centre for the Arts in Altwood Road hosted daily art workshops, each day providing a different theme for budding young artists to get stuck in to.

They were led by local artist Michaela Clarke, who also runs Norden Farm’s popular Art Daze courses during the spring and summer holidays.

Children made UFOs and rockets, ducks and rowing boats and on Tuesday (February 19) it was parrots and owls.

Also included as part of the venue’s February half term line-up have been children’s shows and gigs, family films and daily storytelling sessions.

Alex Vander Borght, Norden Farm’s digital marketing manager, said: “The school holidays are some of our favourite times of the year here at Norden Farm.

“We love to welcome younger audiences to the venue, it’s great to see how their imaginations are fuelled by taking part in one of our interactive sessions or by coming to experience a live event of film.”