Regeneration information sessions to be held in Nicholsons centre

Two drop-in sessions will provide information on the town’s regeneration.

Developers Shanly, Hub and Countryside will be taking questions and showing images and models of projects, and streetscape design consultants Project Centre will be discussing the changes to roads and to the layout at the front of Maidenhead railway station.

The sessions will take place in the former Next unit in the Nicholsons Centre from 1pm to 7pm on Friday, March 1, and from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, March 2.

Cllr Simon Dudley (Con, Riverside), leader of the council and lead member for Maidenhead regeneration, said: “This will be an informative event for residents of the town as well as those who work in the town to find out about the changing face of Maidenhead.

“It is important that we share details of all these schemes via as many different channels as possible so people are aware of what changes will take place and when.”