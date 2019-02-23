Lifetime achievement award for netball stalwart

The founder of the Maidenhead Netball League was given a lifetime achievement award at this year’s Get Berkshire Active Awards.

Gina MacGregor, 80, started teaching netball at a youth club aged 16, and still coaches the sport at the Magnet Netball Club.

She won the accolade for her dedication to the sport at an awards ceremony on Friday at the Hilton Hotel in Reading.

Ms MacGregor set up the Maidenhead Netball League 40 years ago and also started the Charters League in Ascot in the Nineties.

She still volunteers and coaches, runs a junior league in Maidenhead and supports Back to Netball and Walking Netball.

Winners in 12 different categories from all over the county were selected at the seventh annual awards ceremony.

Speaking at the event, Get Berkshire Active’s CEO Brett Nicholls said: “It is such a joyous and inspirational evening and our opportunity to thank all those who make sport and physical activity possible in Berkshire.’”