Businesses leave King Street ahead of The Landing redevelopment

Businesses are leaving their King Street premises for pastures new ahead of the Landing regeneration project starting.

Crazy About Framing, SP Workwear and The Baguette Shop have either upped sticks or are planning to move soon.

They need to leave because the regeneration works – which will develop high-rise residential and office buildings in the Queen Street-King Street-Broadway triangle – are set to begin in spring.

Crazy About Framing has moved to the Nicholsons Centre following co-owner Mark Woodhead’s concerns over the difficulty of finding a right-sized unit to move to.

He said the shop team had found the premises ‘by the skin of our teeth’ but is delighted with the new site, next to Poppies, near the car park entrance. It reopened yesterday (Wednesday).

“I would say it has at least four times more the footfall here,” Mark said, having praised the Nicholsons Centre for how easy it was to set up there.

Clothing business SP Workwear will move to a unit in Maidenhead for about two years while it tries to find a permanent space. Last month, director Steven Palmer said he would consider moving to Reading and Slough due to a lack of suitable premises.

“The right type of unit in this area is almost non-

existent,” he said this week, adding that he was ‘finalising contracts’ for a short-term unit.

The Baguette Shop is also set to reopen in Queen Street, having closed last Friday. It will reopen ‘as soon as possible’, director Gosia Bowness told the Advertiser last week.

Francesco’s restaurant has also shut its doors this week.