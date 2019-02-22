Council commissions promotional film about Maidenhead

A request for residents to appear in a promotional video ‘for Maidenhead’ was posted on social media this week.

On Tuesday, a request for people to be filmed over three days – March 5-7 – was made on Facebook groups from a company called Raw Research.

The post said it was ‘keen to hear from a variety of residents’ who ‘would only be needed for a few hours on one of these days’.

It said: “We are working with Maidenhead council on a promotional video for Maidenhead, and we are looking for some Maidenhead residents to be part of the film.”

The company sought someone who has lived in Maidenhead all of their life, someone who serves the community, a young professional family, people involved in sports clubs, an electric car driver, those involved in the arts, a commuter to London,

a cycling enthusiast and teenagers involved in the community. Applicants are directed to fill out an online questionnaire.

A spokeswoman from the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead said: “As part of our major regeneration plans, alongside our

development partners, we have commissioned a film to publicise the redevelopment of Maidenhead, showcasing the town as great place to live, work and do business.”

Referring to banners displaying positive messages about the council ahead of May’s local elections, Cllr Claire Stretton (TBF, Boyn Hill) said: “We do have concerns that this promotional video may be following on after the promotional banners that have appeared in the borough which people are very concerned about.”

She said she is seeking ‘reassurances’ about who and what the video is for, questioned whether the video would be released before or after the election, and said that videos promoting the town to outsiders would be welcome.

Council leader Simon Dudley (Con, Riverside) said: “I think the exact (release) date is not clear because work is being done on it.”

Emphasising that the video is about Maidenhead’s regeneration, he insisted ‘it is not political’.