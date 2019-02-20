Claires Court wins big at Independent Schools Association sport competitions

Claires Court cleaned up at sporting events organised by the Independent Schools Association (ISA) last week.

Junior U10 Girls and U12 Boys became regional ISA champions in cross-country and the senior boys U14 hockey team reigned victorious at the national hockey tournament.

Sherfield School, in Hampshire, hosted the cross-country event on Monday, February 11 and the hockey tournament was at Ballard School, New Milton on Tuesday, February 12.

The junior girls and boys came first in the team competitions and the senior boys won the hockey tournament.

Runners Josie Gillman, Phoebe Crowe, Hugo Winter and William Dart finished in the top 10 in the individual races and will represent London West at the ISA national championships in March.

The hockey tournament was in a seven-a-side format and after a number of tight matches down to the final Tom Molhoek scored the winning goal against hosts Ballard School.