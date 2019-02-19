Firefighters rescue stranded tree surgeons from cherry picker

A pair of tree surgeons who got stuck in a malfunctioning cherry picker were rescued by firefighters this afternoon (Tuesday).

A crew from Maidenhead Fire Station were called to Lower Cookham Road at about 2pm when two men were reported to be stuck.

The tree surgeons had been in the elevated part of the cherry picker when the hydraulics broke, causing the platform to drop several feet and injuring both men.

Firefighters used a ladder to get up to the two arborists with both men being able to climb down safely.

They were taken to hospital as a precaution, with one of the men receiving treatment for an ankle injury.