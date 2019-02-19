In pictures: Twinkle-toed dancers impress at Primary Dance Festival

‘A fairy tale re-imagined’ was the theme of this year’s Primary Dance Festival.

Almost 800 pupils from 20 primary schools performed in the two-day event, which started at the Magnet Leisure Centre on Wednesday (Feb13).

The annual celebration of dance was organised and delivered by Ascot & Maidenhead School Sport Partnership and sponsored by Jump In Trampoline Parks Slough.

This year the festival also welcomed Forest Bridge School and Manor Green School.

Groups performed the enchanted theme which was inspired by modern re-workings of traditional fairy tales.

Children aged four to 11 delighted the audience with routines that incorporated time travel, romance and heroes and heroines.

Whole class size groups perform, demonstrating ‘the quality of dance that can be performed within the curriculum’ as taught in schools by partnership dance teacher, Jane Douglas.

There were also performances from the ‘gifted & talented’ groups, known as the ‘junior dance companies’ which auditioned from schools across the partnership.

They included JDC for Boy and Newlands Girls School gave a showcase performance.

Emma Fitzgerald, Partnership Development Manager from the School Sport Partnership said: “We are really proud to be able to create special memories for the future for our children.

“Our schools put in weeks of hard work to prepare for this Festival, and I’m really pleased the Partnership is still able to provide this special performance opportunity for them to feel part of something bigger.”