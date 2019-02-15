Traditional toy shop in Maidenhead town centre set to close down

A traditional toy shop in central Maidenhead is set to close down.

Wally’s Toy Shop, in Market Street, announced yesterday that it is set to close down for good on Wednesday, February 24..

The store, which stocks games, gifts and arts of crafts, made the announcement via Facebook.

The notice posted online said: “We are sorry to announce that Wallys Toy Shop will be closing for good.

“Joyce, Heather, Tod and all the Wallys’ team would like to thank our Maidenhead customers for their loyal support over the last nine years.”