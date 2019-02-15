The Baguette Shop to close

03:00PM, Friday 15 February 2019
A popular lunchtime stop is due to close tomorrow (Friday) – but should reopen ‘as soon as possible’ at new premises.
The Baguette Shop is a King Street business that needs to move ahead of work on the Landing regeneration project beginning in the King Street-Queen Street-Broadway triangle.
The shop will shut at 3pm tomorrow but staff plan to reopen nearby when they have finalised an agreement to move into a Queen Street building.
The business’ director Gosia Bowness said having to leave and find a new place has been a ‘stressful, stressful situation’ and was concerned about the effect having to effectively close for a short time would have.
“It is going to cost,” she said.
“I think it is financially not very good but what can you do?”
The Baguette Shop does not have a firm date for when it will reopen in Queen Street but Gosia said it hopes to do so ‘as soon as possible’.
