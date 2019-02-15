Braywick Cemetery could fill in seven years, council forecasts show

A large cemetery could be full within seven years under council forecasts, leaving the Royal Borough to find more capacity.

A Freedom of Information request sent by the Advertiser late last year showed that just 439 spaces are available out of the 4,330 total capacity.

This week, a council spokeswoman confirmed: “Based on current forecasts, Braywick Cemetery has enough capacity to meet our residents’ needs for the next seven years.

“We are currently looking at a number of options as part of our forward planning to

ensure we have enough capacity in the future.”

But cabinet member for planning, Cllr David Coppinger (Con, Bray), said he was not aware of the issue but wanted to see it raised at cabinet.

“It is not on my radar at all,” he said yesterday (Wednesday).

“I did not know there was only seven years left. It is now on my radar.”

Braywick Cemetery, in Braywick Road, is 31,346m2 and 3,892 spaces have been dug or used.

There were 44 dug in 2015/16, 54 in 2016/17, and 55 in 2017/18. A further 20 were dug by the end of October in 2018.

“It is something we have got to start thinking about now,” Cllr Coppinger said.

“Given the move for so many people towards cremation I am surprised we have only got seven years left.

“It is something I will raise at cabinet level. Then Mike Airey (cabinet member for environmental services) will obviously be aware of it and raise it.”

He said it would then be down to council officers to propose a course of action. Cllr Airey could not be reached for comment.