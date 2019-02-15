Furze Platt Infant and Junior schools set to federate

An infant and junior school in Maidenhead are set to officially join forces this year.

Furze Platt Infant School and Furze Platt Junior School will form a hard federation in September this year, which will be named Furze Platt Primary Federation.

The decision was made following 28-day consultation with parents and carers.

Mike Wallace, the current headteacher of the junior school, will take over as the executive headteacher, with the infant school head Marjorie Clementson having already announced her retirement at the end of the school year.

Mr Wallace said: “I am incredibly pleased that these two strong schools are to federate from September 2019. Both schools have been such an important part of my own life and I know how well regarded they both are in our community and in the local authority.

“These are exciting times and I am looking forward to working with all the staff to provide the best experience and opportunities that we can for the children and families.”

A hard federation means that the two schools will still exist separately, with their own budgets and individual Ofsted inspections, but there will be one board of governors and one executive headteacher responsible for leading both schools.

A head of infants and head of juniors will then be responsible for the day to day running of their respective schools. A head of inclusion will also take the lead with children who have additional needs.

The next steps for the schools will involve confirming the decision with the Department for Education, local authority and school stakeholders.

The schools will then work together to set up a new governing body and carry out works to ensure the new federation is compliant with statutory regulations by August 31.