Sign up now for charity pancake race

Businesses are being encouraged to get their frying pans at the ready ahead of the town’s 11th annual charity pancake race later this year.

On Shrove Tuesday – March 5 – a host of companies will be battling it out in King Street, navigating the 50-yard course dressed in a range of fancy dress material, with a prize for the most outrageous designs.

Racing commences at 12.30pm with judges casting an eagle eye on the course to ensure competitors flip their ‘pancake’ at least twice, as teams battle it out to claim the Winner’s Shield.

All particpiants – including male runners – need to be dressed in ‘traditional pancake racing attire’ including an apron and scarf.

Businesses can enter as many teams of two as they please, with the cost set at £20 per pair. All proceeds raise money for charity.

Entries are now open for the pancake race. Application forms can be downloaded from www.enjoymaidenhead.com on the events page. For more information, contact Steph James, Maidenhead town manager, on 01628 796128 or email maidenhead.tm@rbwm.gov.uk.