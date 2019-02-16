New shepherd huts installed at Burchetts Green Infant School

Two shepherd huts hand-built by a farmer were officially opened at Burchetts Green Infant School on Thursday.

The huts were opened by Sonning Common farmer John Lambourne via the cutting of a ribbon at the school in Burchetts Green Road.

Headteacher Delia Sheppard said: “We are thrilled to be able to provide our children with this extra space and we think the huts look fantastic in our rural setting. One hut will be used as a library and reading room and the other for multiple purposes particularly if a child needs that extra one-on-one support.

“A huge thank you to all the local families and businesses who have enabled this dream to become a reality.”