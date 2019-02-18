New swings installed in village green

New swings have been installed after children approached White Waltham Parish Council (WWPC).

The play equipment, which follows the council’s installation of a cable slide zip wire in Woodlands Park, was placed on the village green after 80 per cent of nearby residents approved the scheme, Cllr Lynn Penfold said.

She had suggested placing them near trees to stop the view from being affected.

“This meeting and playing together in the open air aids children’s development and WWPC wants to encourage that,” she said.

“It is a safe environment where parents can check where they are. The tree’s branches have created an area like an enormous camp.”