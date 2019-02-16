PM joins conservation group's litter pick in the park

The Prime Minister and her husband gave a helping hand to a clean-up at Grenfell Park at the start of the month.

Conservation group Maidenhead Matters arranged the litter pick, which resulted in 25 bags of mixed litter being collected, as well as recyclable plastic bottles and cans, on Sunday, February 3.

New Tory candidate for the local elections Donna Stimson, founder of Maidenhead Matters, said: “It was fantastic to have the Prime Minister and Mr May join us for one of our litter picks in Maidenhead.”

She added: “We would like as many Maidenhead residents to join us as part of the Keep Britain Tidy campaign, where we will be tackling some of the borough’s more littered roads.”

Keep Britain Tidy’s Great British Spring Clean will run from March 22 – April 23.

Maidenhead Matters will also open the competition Plastic Hero in Maidenhead Library on March 15. It will celebrate local companies, schools and individuals who make an effort to improve the Royal Borough by adhering to the group’s motto of ‘reduce, reuse, recycle’.

Visit maidenheadmatters.com for more.