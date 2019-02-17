Courthouse school netball team enjoys new kit

A school netball team has received new kit for its upcoming games.

Students at Courthouse School are looking forward to this season’s fixtures after they received new kit from their sponsor, Get Sports Inspired.

The green strip features the school’s logo as well as the logo of the sponsor.

Get Sports Inspired offers sports and fitness sessions for children as young as five years old. They run teenage and adult futsal sessions in Langley, teenage dodgeball in Burnham and hockey for seven to eleven-year-olds in Eton.

To find out how to get involved email Gareth@getsportsinspired. org.uk