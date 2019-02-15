Proposals for new cycle routes and infrastructure given green light

New cycle routes and infrastructure are planned after the council’s Cycling Action Plan was approved at a cabinet meeting on Thursday, January 31.

The plan will see new routes built around the borough as the council looks to increase the number of people getting on their bikes over the next 10 years.

The plan aims to increase the number of cycling trips in the borough by 20 per cent over the next five years, reduce the number of cyclists injured on the roads, and increase resident satisfaction with cycle routes and facilities from 47 per cent to 60 per cent.

Some of the major changes include a new ‘cycle hub’ outside Maidenhead station where 300 bikes can be parked.

According to Cllr Phill Bicknell, cabinet member for highways, the facility will offer free parking for bike users.

The hub won’t be lockable, meaning people will be able to access their bikes at any time, but there will be CCTV cameras to deter thieves.

Residential areas to the north of the town centre will also be better connected to the railway station and town centre as part of the ‘Maidenhead Missing Links’ scheme.

The route will link Maidenhead station to the Cookham and Maidenhead cycle path, creating a safe cycle crossing over the A308 outside the station, a safe crossing over Cookham Road, then passing behind the Magnet Leisure Centre and over Strand Water.

Extra cycle lanes built beside the road on High Street between St Ives Road and Bridge Avenue will also allow cyclists to travel both ways along the street.

With the plan designed to nurture cycling in the borough over the next 10 years, a number of longer-term projects are also planned.

There will be more cycling support and training for children, with level one and two bikeability, a form of cycling proficiency, for primary school pupils and level three for those at secondary school.

The council also hopes to work with private landowners to improve opportunities for recreational and sport cycling, possibly opening up new recreational routes.

Cllr Bicknell said: “For the next 10 years it will really bring our cycling up.”