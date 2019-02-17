Pets corner: Charley at East Berks RSPCA

03:30PM, Sunday 17 February 2019
Charley was signed over as he was displaying signs of stress in his home environment which contained other pets.
He is a five-year-old beautiful ginger boy and it is thought he may be a Bengal cross, he is certainly vocal and has a gorgeous coat.
Charley is having treatment for a sore eye and is about to have a dental but should soon be ready for rehoming. He needs a calm environment so no young children and no other pets. In the right home, he will be a loving companion for his new owners.
To register interest contact East Berks RSPCA on 07852 481079 or email enquiries@rspca-eastberk
shire.org.uk. Once he goes on the website (www.rspca-eastberkshire.org.uk), he will be ready to home and an application form can be completed.
