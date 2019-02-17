Kevin Cruise celebrates 20 year anniversary with new show

The singer, actor and comedian who portrays Kevin Cruise is celebrating two milestones in the entertainment industry with a cabaret show next month.

Martin Cabble-Reid, who lives in Maidenhead, has been in the business for 20 years and has portrayed the flamboyant cruise line performer for the past 10.

Kevin Cruise’s Movie Mayhem Spectacular featuring more than 60 performers will parody famous films on Saturday, March 30, including The Greatest Showman, Jaws, Rocky, Mamma Mia and Star Wars.

The character Kevin was born after Martin went on a comedy course.

He took his inspiration from the two years he spent performing on cruise liners.

It was when he was performing as Kevin, parodying BGT auditions, that he was spotted by a producer for Britain’s Got Talent (BGT). He was chosen as the lead audition for the fourth series of the show and after making it to the finals, the rest is history.

Martin said: “I’ve had a great time, it’s gone by so quickly.”

Other career highlights include performing at the Edinburgh Festival, where he met his husband, Bruce, and also taking to the stage for three years at Glastonbury.

He said: “I’m from Somerset, I used to go to the festival but I used to have to work, so it’s nice to actually get paid to go.”

This Christmas will be the 10th year Martin is performing as ‘calamitous pantomime comic’ Kevin at the Theatre Royal Windsor.

Martin’s love of pantomime has seen him establish Kevin’s Foundation, which sends ill and disadvantaged children and their families to pantomimes.

He said: “That respite of going to the theatre and taking them out of their situation for a little bit is really important.”

Martin has toured as ‘Mr Martin’ with The Basil Brush Show and is currently writing comedy shows. He hopes to ‘keep Kevin going for as long as possible’ and do another 10 years of panto.

The movie mayhem spectacular will help raise money for the foundation, which is expanding its services to provide grants and performing arts workshops.

Tickets cost £18-22 for the show which will take place at The Pearce Suite Theatre, Magnet Leisure Centre at 7.30pm. Theatre goers are asked to dress up as their favourite movie character.

Get tickets online at www.kevincruise.co.uk or call 0333 666 3366.