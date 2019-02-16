Maidenhead Bridge Rotary Club host health awareness day

Almost 200 people got their blood pressure or cholesterol level checked over the weekend while they were out and about in Maidenhead town centre.

Maidenhead Bridge Rotary Club hosted a health awareness day in the Nicholsons Centre on Saturday, where people could pop in and have a variety of on-the-spot tests and get information on different health issues.

On the day, 80 people had their cholesterol and blood sugar levels tested and 100 had their blood pressure checked. Of all the people taking these two tests, half were advised to visit their GPs for further investigation.

Lisa Hunter, of Maidenhead Bridge Rotary Club, said that, although the results were a little scary, it was good that so many people were now going to get checked properly.

She said: “It was worth it. That’s what’s quite nice about this event, people who are doing their shopping can just pop in and get checked.

“You can’t look at someone and say they are going to have high cholesterol, you just can’t tell.

“It can potentially save lives and people think about changing their lives.”

Lisa added that the Chinese New Year celebrations happening in the town that day helped to increase footfall and the number who approached their stall.