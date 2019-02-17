Youngsters take part in Rotary Essay Writing competition

Young writers from across the Royal Borough demonstrated their literary skills at the annual Rotary Essay Writing Competition last week.

Years five and six children, aged nine to 11, from primary schools in the area competed in the competition sponsored by Maidenhead Thames Rotary Club at the Holiday Inn in Manor Lane.

In all, 39 entries from seven schools were submitted and judged by a panel from the Rotary Club.

The winning entry from each school was read by its author in front of around 50 parents, teachers and Rotary Club members.

Awards were presented by the mayor, Cllr Paul Lion and mayoress Laura Lion to all the participants, with special prizes going to the top three overall winners and their schools.

Rotarian John Clegg said: “The children were amazing, so imaginative and creative, a credit to their teachers and parents.

“The children had the opportunity also to read their essays before a large audience in unfamiliar surroundings, a daunting but enriching experience.

“These events certainly help the children to learn from their peers, and we should all be proud of them.”