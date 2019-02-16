In pictures: Newlands' Girls School hold gym and dance festival

Newlands Girls’ School held its annual gym and dance show at the Magnet Leisure Centre this week.

Over 400 students took part in the event in Holmanleaze on Wednesday (yesterday) and Thursday (today), demonstrating pieces from solo dance performances to large group acts featuring over 60 students.

Head of PE at the Farm Road school Michelle Claxton was proud of her student’s dedication ahead of the popular performances.

She said: “Girls have shown outstanding dedication and commitment to rehearsals since October and this has culminated in an exciting show.

“As well as performing, some of the older girls have also been responsible for choreographing routines for others, and other students have taken on roles in our tech crew, ensuring all sound and lighting is perfect for the different routines.

“The PE department is very proud of all pupils who are involved in the show.”