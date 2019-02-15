Video of Maidenhead man removing materials from hand viewed 30 million times

A video of a Maidenhead man cleaning his dirty hands with tough wet wipes has been viewed more than 30 million times.

Big Wipes, in Bath Road, Littlewick Green, filmed employee Luke Bailey getting his hands dirty at the annual Tool Fair, a show for professional builders and electricians, at Alexandra Palace in London last month.

Luke is seen applying tough materials such as graphite grease and spray paint onto his skin, before using Big Wipes’ trademark blue wipe to leave his hand spotless in seconds.

The video, which was posted on the ‘Professional Builders’ Facebook site, has gone viral.

Luke, from Maidenhead, said he had been stopped in the street for photos and autographs following the video sensation.

“I just can’t understand why people want a photo with the Big Wipes man, but they do,” he said.

He hopes the video continues to be shared among internet users as it’s good for business.

“I hope it does not die down. I hope as many people see what we do here, so if they get something tough on their hands, they can go: ‘Remember that crazy guy in the video?’

He added: “To be completely honest, we have not done anything out of the ordinary that we haven’t done in other years. It just seems to have spiralled out of control. It is all a bit crazy.”