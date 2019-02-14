SportsAble burglar sentenced to prison  

A 32-year-old man has been jailed for a burglary at charity SportsAble in December.

John Wakelin, of Desborough Crescent, broke into the disability sports club in Braywick Road on December 10.

He was charged with burglary on December 14 and pleaded guilty to the charge at Reading Magistrates’ Court on December 19.

Wakelin was sentenced to two years in prison at Reading Crown Court on Thursday, February 7.

At the same hearing, Wakelin was also sentenced for theft from a shop and assault by beating, which he also pleaded guilty to on December 13.

Both charges relate to an incident at Budgens in Highway Avenue on October 21. He received concurrent sentences – four months for the theft and one month for the assault.

Wakelin was also sentenced for another case of burglary at RK Newsagents in Hampden Road on December 18, for which he was given a six-month prison sentence.

In total, Wakelin will serve two years and six months in prison.