Cheese and Chilli Festival coming to Maidenhead

Maidenhead has been announced as the latest location for the UK’s only dedicated cheese and chilli festival later this year.

Things will be getting hot on Maidenhead Town Moor over the weekend of Saturday, June 22 and Sunday, June 23 for a spicy celebration of food and drink.

The Cheese and Chilli Festival boasts six other locations across the UK.

The two days will feature treats, entertainment and fiery food competitions, as well as supporting charities, with a team raising funds over the weekend.

Cheese and chilli lovers can buy and try from a range of products, and those seeking a challenge can take on the ‘Man versus Food’ event, as well as a chilli sauce competition, where traders will submit entries for mild, medium and hot sauces with festival goers invited to judge.

Organiser Simon Stewart said: “We are delighted to be coming to Maidenhead for the first time. It is such a vibrant town and the perfect venue.

“We think, whatever your age, the Cheese and Chilli Festival offers fun for the whole family and we are sure people will love what we have arranged over the two days, with falconry displays, crazy golf, human-sized table football, children’s rides, balloon modelling, craft and shopping stalls and lots more.

“Plus we like to make it an affordable day out so have realistic entry prices that are reduced if you buy in advance online.

“Children under 16 go free, and you get nearly £20 worth of discount vouchers on the door to help enjoy what is on offer.”

A Saturday or Sunday adult ticket is £6, and Saturday or Sunday seniors (over 65) are £4. VIP tickets for a day are £100.

There is free parking and dogs are welcome. Visit www.cheeseandchillifestival.com