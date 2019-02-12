Firefighters called to Pinkneys Green car fire

05:42PM, Tuesday 12 February 2019
Firefighters were called to a car fire in Lee Lane in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday).
One crew from Maidenhead Fire Station was called to the scene on at 12.30am.
Firefighters say the car was completely burnt out and had been on fire for some time before they arrived.
Thames Valley Police has been reached for comment.
