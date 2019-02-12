SITE INDEX

    • Firefighters called to Pinkneys Green car fire

    Firefighters were called to a car fire in Lee Lane in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday).

    One crew from Maidenhead Fire Station was called to the scene on at 12.30am.

    Firefighters say the car was completely burnt out and had been on fire for some time before they arrived.

    Thames Valley Police has been reached for comment.

