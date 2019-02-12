SITE INDEX

    • Celebrations mark Chinese New Year in Maidenhead

    A lion dance helped town centre visitors celebrate the Chinese New Year on Saturday as part of a vibrant display.

    The carnival has become a staple in Maidenhead’s social calendar and attracts big crowds each year.

    Traditional lion dancing, a display from Eagle Claw Kung Fu School and lanterns were all out in force as part of the show, which helped mark the Year of the Pig.

    “I think it is something different,” organiser Anita Li, chairman of the Chinese Oriental Community Association said.

    “People just expect to see it (in Maidenhead now).”

    The event was organised between 25 people who start work on plans in July.

    The lanterns had been made by in the Nicholsons Centre.

    Town manager Steph James said: “It went really, really well.

    “It really is a special event you don’t see in many towns.

    “It really is a treat for the town to see it.”

    She said businesses benefit from the attraction because people will head to the town centre to watch it and then stay for a coffee or go shopping.

    “All of the community events we have in the town drive people into the town,” she added.

