Pets Corner: Kika at Thames Valley Animal Welfare

Kiki came into us a stray in a very sorry state, painfully thin and desperate for food.

It was clear she had hyper- thyroidism so we got her to the vet and on medication straight away.

A few months down the line and she is now back to a normal weight and very happy. We think she is about 10 so will be rehomed under our Golden Oldie Scheme, under which we will pay for her daily medication, which goes on her food.

Kiki is very sweet and loves sitting on a knee having a cuddle. She likes nothing more than a long chat – always answering with a double or triple meow.

Kiki is neutered and microchipped.

She may be happy living with older children but not with other cats.

To home Kiki or another cat contact Thames Valley Animal Welfare on 0118 972 2082 or visit www.tvaw.org.uk