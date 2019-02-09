Former international basketball players gives fitness lesson at primary school

03:00PM, Saturday 09 February 2019
A former Great Britain international basketball player put children through their paces at St Luke’s School.
On Thursday, Pierre Henry-Fontaine, sports coach and professional trainer, paid a visit to the school in Cookham Road for a sponsored fitness circuit as part of the Sports for Champions programme.
The scheme aims to get athletes into schools to ‘inspire and motivate’ children to live a more active lifestyle. Each visit to schools raises funds for GB athletes and the schools.
Headteacher Amanda Hough said: “We all enjoyed listening to Pierre talk about the people that had inspired him as a child and loved seeing video clips of him competing.
“Each class was lucky enough to have a training slot with Pierre and they all took part in a circuit of challenging fun exercises (like push-ups and burpees). The pupils, aged from four to 11 years old, had a great time and it was a real inspiration for all to meet someone that has accomplished their goals.”
