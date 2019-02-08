SITE INDEX

    • Unauthorised encampment at Braywick Park moved on

    An unauthorised encampment in Braywick Park car park has been moved on by police.

    A number of caravans and other vehicles were stationed in the car park in Braywick Road for several days, however this morning (Friday) Thames Valley Police (TVP) announced it served a Section 61 notice last night and that the people there have now left.

    The tweet read: “Just to confirm, a S 61 notice was served on the unauthorised encampment last night at Braywick Golf Club car park at 9pm. They have now left.”

    The Royal Borough tweeted yesterday: “We have been working hard with @TVP_Maidenhead to move the encampment from Braywick Park. Those on the site will be moved on tonight (Thursday) and the site will be cleared and operational by 12.30pm tomorrow (Friday).”

