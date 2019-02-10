Altwood School hosts Radio 4 show Any Questions?

BBC Radio 4 radio programme ‘Any Questions?’ was broadcast live from Altwood School on Friday.

The Altwood Road school was one of many closed on Friday due to snowfall, which meant the event had looked unlikely to take place.

But school business manager Paul Milligan said: “The school’s hosting of the event was described on air as ‘heroic’ after they were able to make safe the car park and grounds.

“It took around four hours of hard work by the school’s grounds company as well as the school’s site staff, to ensure that car parks, paths and entrances were clear of snow and accessible.”