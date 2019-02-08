Residents continuing fight against business parking permits proposal

A consultation on issuing business parking permits for residential streets is continuing to upset homeowners.

The Royal Borough has about 20 consultations underway at present, the majority of which are in Maidenhead.

Among those voicing their frustrations are residents upset about proposals to introduce business parking permits to College Road, Grassy Lane, Keble Road, The Crescent and Westmorland Road.

A letter sent to them about the plans before Christmas stated the council was considering these changes ‘in response to requests from residents’.

However many residents criticised the proposals, leading to a meeting at Claires Court’s College Avenue campus on Thursday, January 31.

It was held by the Royal Borough’s parking principal Neil Walters, with two Conservative councillors for Belmont ward, Philip Love and Marion Mills, in attendance.

Richard Hemmings, of College Road, said: “It would be fair to say many were particularly angry about what’s being suggested.

“The meeting started with Neil trying to explain what’s going on.

“He admitted the initial consultation hadn’t been particularly well put-together but said the reaction was at least a starting point for them.”

Mr Hemmings said that the meeting meant that things were ‘clearer now than pre-Christmas’.

“We recognise that, across Maidenhead and the borough, parking is an issue,” he said.

“It appears that the council are struggling to meet demand and are looking for ways to deal with it and one of the ways is to force residents to accept business parking on their streets all day.”

Richard said that 40 members of staff of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, in Marlow Road, are waiting for parking permits.

College Road is a particular problem for parking as it has a combination of commuters, plus Claires Court parents, staff and pupils trying to park, he added.

“At pick-up time it’s like the Wild West around here,” he said.

A spokeswoman from the Royal Borough said: “Following feedback from residents we will be consulting on revised plans to offer some business parking on certain roads in Maidenhead.

“The revised scheme does not alter parking times for residents and looks to ensure adequate parking space for residents.”