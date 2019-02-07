Charity Noticeboard: February 7

If your charity has some news, is holding a fundraiser or wants to celebrate the achievements of its supporters, email news@baylismedia.co.uk

WINDSOR: ‘Driven Forward’ – a charity providing transport for vulnerable adults across the Royal Borough and Berkshire – is bidding to bag a cash boost.

The charity is one of three groups on the shortlist for Tesco’s ‘Bags of Help’ initiative, a community funding scheme which sees grants of £4,000, £2,000 and £1,000 raised from carrier bag sales.

Three groups in every Tesco region have been shortlisted to receive the cash award and shoppers are invited to vote for who they think should take away the top grant. Voting opens in March and votes are cast using a token given to them at the checkout.

MARLOW: A Rotary club welcomed two new members before presenting cheques of over £1,000 each to two charities.

David Davenport and Annie Roy-Barker (pictured) joined the nearly 40 existing members at a Rotary Club of Marlow club meeting in January.

The Marlow Sea Cadets received the money to help it build an engineering workshop addition to their existing premises, while Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity also received a cheque.

MAIDENHEAD: Achieving for Children (AfC), the group which is responsible for children’s services in the Royal Borough, is running awareness workshops for parents and carers.

The free sessions at Marlow Road Youth & Community Centre in Marlow Road will focus on child sexual exploitation (CSE), online safety, gangs and substance misuse.

The sessions will be held on the following dates:

Online Safety – today (Thursday)

CSE – Monday, March 18

Gangs – Thursday, May 23

Substance misuse – Thursday, June 20

Online safety – Thursday, July 11

Sessions need to be booked in advance by emailing youth.services@achievingforchildren.org.uk

MAIDENHEAD: SportsAble has introduced two new walking activities to its timetable.

The sessions are open to SportsAble members and non-members and have been started in recognition of the health and wellbeing benefits of getting active.

Walking Netball is every other Friday, with the next tomorrow, from 4.30-5.30pm, with the option of ‘a cuppa and chat afterwards’. Go to www.sportsable.co.uk/news/ sportsable-run-walking-netball-taster-session/>res< to find out more.

Wheel, Walk and Talk is every other Thursday from noon-2pm with the first on Thursday, February 14. It gives people the opportunity to either wheel or walk, and chat, around the running track outside of SportsAble. Visit www.sportsable.co.uk/ news/events/wheel-walk-and-talk

MAIDENHEAD: A ‘scrummy mummy’ evening for women will be held this month in support of Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service.

The 10th annual curry night will be held on Monday, February 25, at Chutney Jacks in Bridge Street.

Charity founder Fiona Devine said: “Our Scrummy Mummy curry night has always been a real tribute to Alexander by incorporating his love of his Granny’s chicken curry as well as the cheeky nickname he gave me.

“It is a wonderful way to remember him each year.”

It costs £25 and features a two course meal and a raffle.

Tickets are available at www.alexanderdevine.org