SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Council legal team looking into 'unauthorised encampments' at Braywick Park

    ‘Unauthorised encampments’ in the car park at Braywick Park are being investigated by the Royal Borough’s legal teams.

    A number of caravans and vehicles have set up camp in the car park in Braywick Road, forcing drivers to find an alternative place to park.

    Thames Valley Police tweeted on Tuesday: “The council is fully aware of the encampment.

    “Their legal team is currently seeking a possession order at court and they will be following legal procedures to remove the group. Any issues ring 101.”

    The Royal Borough has been approached for comment.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved