Ministry of Justice looking into reports of Rolf Harris outside Maidenhead school

The Ministry of Justice is looking into reports that convicted paedophile Rolf Harris was seen by the front of a Maidenhead primary school this week.

Images of the disgraced entertainer appearing to approach a sculptor who was working at Oldfield School, in Bray Road, were splashed across the front page of yesterday’s (Wednesday) Daily Mirror.

The news prompted a media storm and national broadcasters and news-papers were subsequently seen stationed outside the school and Harris’ home in the Fisheries, Maidenhead.

The 88-year-old was jailed in 2014 over a string of indecent assaults, including on girls under 18, during the Seventies and Eighties. He was released in 2017.

Oldfield School headteacher Richard Jarrett said in a statement: “In line with our standard procedures, an uninvited individual was asked to leave the outer perimeter of the school site yesterday (Tuesday), which he did without delay.

“At no time did any of our pupils come into contact with the individual nor was the individual invited by us onto the school grounds.

“As a precaution, this incident has been reported to Thames Valley Police.”

The Ministry of Justice said it is ‘looking into the reports’ surrounding Harris’ appearance at the school, and whether the Australian was in breach of his licence conditions upon his release.

It said in a statement: “When sex offenders are released they are subject to strict licence conditions and are liable to be returned to custody for breaching them.

“We are looking into these reports and will take appropriate action.”

In a statement, Thames Valley Police said: “Thames Valley Police was called to Oldfield Primary School on Bray Road, Maidenhead, at around 3.15pm on February 5.

“A report was made that a man was on the site of the school.

“An officer attended the scene but no offence was committed. No arrests were made and advice has been given to the man involved.”

The Advertiser received no answer when it visited Harris’ house for comment yesterday (Wednesday).