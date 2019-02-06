Pinkneys Green Scout Group celebrates 110th birthday

The 110th birthday of Pinkneys Green Scout Group was celebrated on Sunday with tea party attended by more than 200 past and present members of all generations.

Ex scouts and leaders had travelled from as far as Devon and Northamptonshire to the bash at the Boyne Hill Altwood Scout Group's hall in Altwood Road.

The family of Alan Tomlin, a scout between 1930 and 1940 who went on to become a leader and eventually group president, also attended.

A room in the Pinkneys Green Scouts hall in Winter Hill Road is named after Mr Tomlin.

“It was fantastic to see so many new and old faces together,” said Pinkneys Green group scout leader Erica Hunter.

A photographic display with pictures from 1909 to the present day were on display, which party guests could use to swat up on the group’s history before a quiz.

Everyone was stumped on question 12 — What country's flag is attached to the railings outside the hall? The answer being Hungary.

In 1993/94 Pinkneys Green Scout Group had a link with 51st Sik Sandor Troop in Hungary, at a time when scouting was just starting to be reintroduced into the country.

The connection was made through the family of one of the Pinkneys Green Scouts who was from Hungary.

Both scout groups camped in each other’s countries and the Pinkneys Green Scout Group did lots of fundraising to pay for the Hungarian troop’s camping equipment.