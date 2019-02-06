Theresa May takes questions at Royal Borough girls' forum

The Prime Minister had her second question time of the week when she attended a girls’ policy forum on Friday.

Made up of about 20 girls from Royal Borough schools, the forum was established in February last year. The aim is that the ‘voices of young women and girls play an active role in shaping life in the Royal Borough’.

Forum members asked Theresa May questions on a number of topics, including the promotion of women in politics and female role models.

Mrs May said that she thought there should be more women in politics because it is ‘very important’ that girls growing up ‘don’t just perceive it as a job that’s done by men’.

On the subject or role-models the Prime Minister said she has never had one, ‘either male or female’.

She added: “I’ve just sort of got on and done the job in the way that I think it’s important to do it.”

Another question posed was how she ‘bounces back from negativity.

Mrs May said: “Sometimes you get knock-backs, barriers appear, there are negatives, but just keep your eye focused on the goal that you want to achieve.”

She was also asked how she finds time to spend with loved ones, to which she replied ‘there isn’t as much time as I’d like there to be’.

She added: “It is a busy life. If you’re going to do the job properly it’s about giving yourself to the community you’re representing.”

After the event, Martha Elena Arber Muskus, 16, from Newlands Girls’ School, said: “She is quite an inspirational figure, especially for females.

“I like how she tackles personal issues. Of course with her sort of job a lot of people criticise what she’s doing but she was so calm and told us to ‘be yourself’ and take back the positive from people and encourage yourself from the good.”