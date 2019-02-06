Young performers to show off skills at Primary Dance Festival  

Hundreds of twinkle-toed dancers will showcase their moves at a festival in Maidenhead next week.

The two-day Primary Dance Festival, organised by the Ascot and Maidenhead School Sport Partnership, starts at the Magnet Leisure Centre on Wednesday, February 13.

It will feature performances by nearly 800 dancers from 20 primary schools across the borough.

This year’s theme is ‘A Fairy Tale Reimagined’ and takes inspiration from modern takes on traditional fairy tales.

Emma Fitzgerald, partnership development manager from the School Sport Partnership, said: “Schools put in weeks of hard work to prepare for this festival and I’m really pleased the partnership is still able to provide this opportunity for them to feel part of something bigger.”

Jump In Trampoline Parks, based in Dundee Road, Slough, has been announced as a new sponsor for the event.

The Spoore Merry and Rixman Foundation is also supporting the festival.