Car driver escapes injury after crashing into wall in Maidenhead

02:57PM, Tuesday 05 February 2019
Credit: @TVP_Maidenhead
A car driver escaped without injury following a collision with a wall near the junction of St Marks Crescent and Pinkneys Road this morning (Tuesday).
Police officer Matt Gleave discovered the car, which had caught fire, while he was patrolling the streets.
He arrived to find the only occupant of the vehicle had managed to get out safely.
He and three members of the public stopped to help contain the fire. PC Gleave using a small extinguisher carried in all police cars and the helpers using buckets of water.
Maidenhead fire station received reports of the collision at about 8.20am and sent one crew.
Crews used one hose reel to extinguish the fire and made the vehicle safe. They were on scene for about 20 minutes.
No one was injured and no arrests have been made.
Farm Road currently closed at the junction with St Marks Crescent following a single vehicle RTC. @RBFRSofficial also on scene, please find an alternate route for Newlands School #P5409 pic.twitter.com/zJqY7bmeSD— TVP Maidenhead (@TVP_Maidenhead) February 5, 2019
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Police closed off the footpath linking North Town Moor and Summerleaze Road this afternoon (Monday).
A drug driver who was on cocaine when he killed a cyclist in Maidenhead has been jailed for three years.