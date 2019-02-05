Car driver escapes injury after crashing into wall in Maidenhead

A car driver escaped without injury following a collision with a wall near the junction of St Marks Crescent and Pinkneys Road this morning (Tuesday).

Police officer Matt Gleave discovered the car, which had caught fire, while he was patrolling the streets.

He arrived to find the only occupant of the vehicle had managed to get out safely.

He and three members of the public stopped to help contain the fire. PC Gleave using a small extinguisher carried in all police cars and the helpers using buckets of water.

Maidenhead fire station received reports of the collision at about 8.20am and sent one crew.

Crews used one hose reel to extinguish the fire and made the vehicle safe. They were on scene for about 20 minutes.

No one was injured and no arrests have been made.